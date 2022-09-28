Garba 2022: Eat healthily, stay energetic & lose weight

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It's time to bring out your best moves with Garba, but what about the tiredness, body pain and weight loss/gain?

Sadly, despite the high-powered Garba workouts, most people end up gaining weight in Navratri due to binge eating and unplanned meals. So, we bring together food experts and enthusiasts from all age-groups, including teenagers and try some delectable recipes for a healthier life!

Increase water intake, avoid fats

“Most people might be fasting during Navratri but nevertheless, we must eat a balanced diet to nourish our system. If you are participating in Garba, then try to have dinner early by 6 pm.

Further, increase water intake from 8 glasses to 10 to 12 glasses. You must incorporate more fluids in your diet like coconut water, fruit juice, lemon water, glucose, etc. Most people complain of weakness and body ache because of sugar imbalance. If you are sleeping late, make sure you get at least 5 to 6 hours of continuous sleep.

• Have milk in breakfast. It helps in building muscles.

• Do not have fats in breakfast. Opt for sprouts, oats, upma and low fat foods for breakfast.

• Lunch should be a balanced Indian meal.

• Don’t go for daal bafla and pizza.

• Roasted peanuts and chana are excellent choices for snacks.”

-Dr Sangeeta Malu, Nutritionist, MGM Medical College

Cottage cheese goodness

Ingredients

-2 slices wheat bread

-1 tablespoon butter

-1/3 cup cottage cheese

-1 slice tomato

-1/2 avocado sliced

-4 slices cucumber

-Salt and pepper

Method

1. Butter the bread

2. Top slice of bread with cucumber, cottage cheese, tomato and avocado. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Top with final slice of bread.

4. Toast bread.

-Lakshya K, teen chef

Soya Balls: Healthy & delicious

Ingredients

• 2 cups soya granules

• Water to soak soya granules for 1/2 hr at least, then wash and drain

• 2 Tbsp vinegar

• 4 bread slices, crumbled fine

• 1 Tbsp salt or to taste

• 2 tsp garlic paste

• 1/2 tsp powdered black pepper (pissi kali mirch)

• 1/4 cup onions, chopped

• 2 tsp hari mirch chopped fine or to taste

• 1 tsp chilli powder or to taste

• Oil for pan-frying

• Onion rings and lemon wedges for garnish

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients except the oil and the garnish ingredients.

2. Shape the mixture into rounds and refrigerate for an hour or so.

3. Heat oil in a frying pan in a thin layer. Add the shaped rounds and brown over medium heat, first on one side then the other.

4. Serve garnished with onion rings and lemon wedges, accompanied with a green chutney.

-Meenakshi Alwani, Food consultant

Healthy cake for the ones fasting

Ingredients

-Oil 3/4 cup

-Sugar 3/4 cup

-Curd 1/2 cup

-Baking powder 1/2 tsp

-Baking soda 1/4 tsp

-Fariyali atta 150g

-Milk 2 tbsp

-Ilaichi powder 1/4 tsp

-Nuts of your choice

Method

1. Mix oil curd sugar well

2. Add dry ingredients and beat well

3. Bake at 180 degrees for 25 minutes in 7 inch pan.

-Rakshita Mehta, Chef

