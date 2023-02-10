GARAM HAWA: Hottest day in three months

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the changing wind pattern and impact of the western disturbance, Indore witnessed the hottest day in the last three months as the temperature soared over 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The temperature above 30 degrees Celsius was recorded before November 4, last year. The day temperature has increased by four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours but contrary to that, the night temperature decreased by two degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the regional Meteorological Department officials have not forecast any relief for a couple of days.

The increase in night temperature has turned the weather itchy and the city may witness a rise in night temperature as well.

The Met office said that the night temperature would increase for a couple of days and will decrease again by two to three degrees Celsius after February 11.

“The chances of cold conditions are bleak till next week as weather would remain close to the normal temperature,” Met officials said adding “

“The western disturbance has been seen as a trough in lower and middle tropospheric westerlies and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, rise in minimum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of Central India till February 11 and fall by two to four degrees Celsius thereafter,” Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.

