Gangwal Bus Stan-Sarwate road project: Mayor orders for traffic movement on completed patches in seven days

Saturday, October 15, 2022
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspect Gangwal Bus Stand to Sarwate road project on Friday. |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Friday ordered for allowing vehicular traffic on parts of the under-construction Gangwal Bus Stand to Sarwate road project.

“The parts which are completed should be readied for vehicular traffic movement within seven days,” the mayor instructed municipal officers during inspection of the road project.

Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday inspected on foot the river side road being constructed from Gangwal to Machhi Bazaar and Pandharinath to Sarwate bus stand and Jawahar Marg to Chandrabhaga bridge. Mayor-in-Council memberAbhishek Sharma, additional municipal commissioners Rishab Gupta and Abhay Rajangaonkar and others were present during the inspection.

After inspecting the road, Bhargav directed the officers to start traffic in the next seven days and remove the encroachment coming in the way of road project. He also directed officials to ensure that encroachments do not resurface.

Instructions were given to complete the road project on priority as soon as possible as this road will connect Central Indore to West Indore easing excessive vehicular traffic pressure on Jawahar Marg.

