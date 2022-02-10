Gandhwani: Khedi Buzurg villagers complain of poor quality work under Jal Jeevan Mission

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Khedi Buzurg village have written to the Dhar collector demanding a thorough investigation into the work completed by public health engineering under the Jal Jeevan Mission. They also demanded completion of the work so that people could get tap water in their houses.

Villagers said that the government had sanctioned Rs 88 lakh for the scheme. The tender was given to M/S Arvind Kumar Kaneria, Rajgarh. The firm had to put a 50,000 litres tank at 15 metres height in each falia and ensure water supply through tap connections in each house.

Villagers alleged poor work quality as the PHE SDO was hand in glove with the contractor. Residents complained that the water is not being supplied in several houses and raised questions on the inferior quality of pipeline laid underground. They also said that the contractor never re-constructed the cement concrete road damaged during the pipe-laying work.

They highlighted the lapses in work before SDO RS Bamania and asked him not to pay the contractor, but in vain. They said that Bamania paid the entire sanctioned amount to the contractor.

Bamania said that the broken pipelines found in some areas would be repaired soon and assured to make arrangements to supply water in villages. He further said that the contractor was paid Rs 86 lakh.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:44 PM IST