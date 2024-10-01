 Gandhi Jayanti 2024: MP's Mandleshwar Remembers Courage of 68 Freedom Fighters
As Gandhi's birthday approached, these freedom fighters resolutely demanded to celebrate this significant occasion.

Updated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Famous Ghantaghar Chowk (clock tower) where 68 freedom fighters celebrated Mahatma Gandhi's birthday in 1942 | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): As India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti, the extraordinary bravery of 68 freedom fighters in 1942 should be remembered. During the Quit India Movement, these courageous people broke the jail to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.

In the wake of the Movement in August 1942, freedom fighters across the country engaged in a mass uprising against British rule. In the Nimar region, leaders such as Baijnath, Kashinath Trivedi and Vishwanath Khode rallied support for widespread participation in the movement.

However, in a bid to suppress this growing dissent, Holkar administration imprisoned approximately 68 activists in Mandleshwar's district jail. As Gandhi's birthday approached, these freedom fighters resolutely demanded to celebrate this significant occasion.

Their request, however, was met with refusal from the jail administration. Fuelled by their conviction, the freedom fighters devised a bold plan. On the evening of October 2, 1942, a historic act of rebellion took place. The group, alongside local supporters escaped from the jail.

Ghantaghar Chowk became the stage for their brave proclamation of independence. Historian Durgesh Kumar Rajdeep recounts that the freedom fighters, despite being denied basic necessities during their rally, marched through the streets chanting patriotic slogans.

Their spirits remained unbroken, even as onlookers refrained from offering assistance out of fear of repercussions from the Holkar administration. The next day, freedom fighters hoisted the Tricolour at tower, declaring their defiance against colonial rule.

After this historic proclamation, they willingly returned to the jail. Their story is not only a reminder of the sacrifices made for India's independence but also an enduring source of inspiration for future generations.

