Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Minister Usha Thakur inaugurates online exhibition on Bapu in Indore

Indore: Directorate of Archaeological Archives and Museum inaugurated an online exhibition showcasing incidents from life of Mahatma Gandhi on Thursday. The online exhibition depicts lessons from Gandhi’s life on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The exhibition has rare inscriptions and photographs on the subject of Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the freedom movement. This online exhibition was inaugurated by Culture Minister Usha Thakur at 3 pm.

Important historical records and photographs are displayed in the exhibition related to Mahatma Gandhi's early life, his family, his contribution to the freedom movement, such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement and Quit India Movement.

The exhibition can be seen on the departmental website of Directorate of Archeology, Archives and Museums, Madhya Pradesh.

The exhibition showcasing various historical photographs of Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh is live.