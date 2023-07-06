G-20 Meeting: Guests To Be Taken On Heritage Walk And To Lalbagh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to host two significant meetings of the forum of G-20 countries on the issue of Labour and Employment this month. Both the meeting will be held back-to-back.

The first one will be the fourth meeting of Executive Working Group (EWG) of G-20 on Labour and Employment and the second one will be of Labour and Employment Ministers Meeting (LEMM).

Visiting guests will be taken on a Heritage walk and to a visit of Lalbagh. The meeting of EWG will be held on July 19 and 20 and the meeting of LEMM will be held on July 21.

Both meetings will be held at Brilliant Convention Centre. In a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, the top officers of the Central and the State Governments exchanged information and held discussions on organising this prestigious event.

At the beginning of the meeting, Aarti Ahuja, secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Labor and Employment, informed about the conference of G-20 EWG and LEMM. The labour and employment ministers of the G-20 countries will be given the status of state guest.

The issues of traffic and security, medical, ambulance, selection of identified hospital, food, training by food inspector, fire brigade, painting on walls, signs, road and squares repair were discussed in detail.

A 5-minute short film on public participation will also be screened. The discussion and information exchange were also held on the issues of cultural programmes to be organised during the meetings, branding at airport and other locations, brochure making, selection of gifts, display of millet products, display of One District One Product (ODOP), G-20 mock meeting in schools, college seminar, tree plantation, evening dinner of EWG participants on 19th and 20th July, visit to Lalbagh or other suitable place in the city on 20th July, selection of liaison officers, training accommodation and food, traditional welcome, heritage walk And other topics were discussed.

Aarti Ahuja, secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, Manu Shrivastava, additional chief secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Technical Education, Skill Development Employment Department, Sachin Sinha, principal secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh Labour Department, Dr Mahendra Kumar director, Government of India Ministry of Labour and Employment, Vivek Shrotriya, additional managing director, MP Tourism Development Corporation, were present.