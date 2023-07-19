G-20: Cleanest City Indore Is Ready To Cheer 165 Delegates

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For hosting the mega international event; the 4th meeting of Employment Working Group (EWG) and Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting (LEMM), the venue of the event, Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC), has been decked up and is looking gorgeous.

The Grand Hall of BCC has been tastefully decorated with multi-coloured floral arrangements of Roses and Gerberas. The venue gives the feel that it is ready to host an international event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address LEMM on July 21, morning. In the Grand Hall of BCC, wherein the meeting of LEMM is to be held, there are 200 chairs for the delegates. There are 6 mega screens where the proceedings can be seen easily.

The open space in the middle is decorated with fresh flowers. In between, there are 6 cameras, which will turn automatically in the direction of the speaker, which will be shown on all 6 mega screens. At all four corners of the Hall, flags of all G-20 countries have been placed. Apart from the Grand Hall, there are four other halls for holding different discussion sessions.

Rupesh Kumar Thakur, joint secretary, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, says that while 86 delegates are participating in the 4th EWG meeting, 165 delegates including 24 ministers will participate in the LEMM. Heads of international organisations and employers' associations, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, will also attend the meeting.

Issues to be discussed

1. Addressing Global Skill Gaps

2. Platform Economy and Social Protection

3. Sustainable Financing of Social Protection

