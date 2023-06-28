Fulbright Nehru Fellowship For IIM Indore’s G Venkataraman

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): G Venkataraman, professor of humanities and social sciences, IIM Indore, has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship for Teaching and Research.

Prof G Venkat Raman, PhD from School of Government, Peking University, Beijing specializes in Chine studies and geopolitics. During this 6-month fellowship, he will conduct research on ‘Power Rivalries and Global Governance in the 21st Century’ at the Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University, Virginia, USA. Along with this, he is offering a course titled 'China Challenge' for Masters and PhD students.

The Fulbright Nehru Academy and Professional Excellence Fellowship is a prestigious fellowship funded jointly by the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America.