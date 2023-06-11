Fruit Of Hard-work Breeds Confidence And Courage: Collector

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A private school organised a felicitation ceremony of students who excelled in CBSE examination at a private hotel in Khargone on Saturday. District collector Shivraj Singh Verma also graced the event and felicitated meritorious students across the district.

The school had specially invited parents of all meritorious students (25 in number) to attend the ceremony. Scholar and educator AL Majumdar attended as the chief guest.

The event was also graced by city co-ordinator (Khargone district) Rashmi Kaushal Baweja and Sahodaya Group chairperson Renu Rai both lauded students for their hard work. Rai welcomed and addressed invitees and congratulated students while encouraging them to follow their dreams.

While addressing the event, collector Verma said that fruit of hard-work always breeds confidence and courage. Perseverance, grit and determination are the keys to excellence and success.

Majumdar lauded efforts of Sahodaya Group in Nimar region, congratulated the achievers. Paramount Academy, Kasrawad, principal Akhilesh Patidar motivated students to stay positive in every situation. The event was conducted by Krishna Academy’s principal Surendra Punia.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Football Selection Camp Begins In Dhar