From Jubilation To Silence: Dynamics Shift At Cong HQ In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was 11.30 am, when the atmosphere at the BJP office was electric, with supporters dancing and rejoicing in their anticipated victory. Meanwhile, at the Congress headquarters, a sombre silence engulfed the deserted premises as their hopes for victory faded away.

At the break of day, around 8 am, a surge of enthusiasm and joy propelled supporters of the Congress party towards their headquarters. Brimming with confidence, they were poised to seize seats in various regions, fostering a sense of anticipation. The Congress headquarters buzzed with meticulous preparations, marked by grandeur, as they readied themselves to celebrate an anticipated victory with pomp.

But as the counting began, a significant twist unfolded, with the tables tilting favorably for the Bharatiya Janata Party. After 11:30 pm, a stark transformation gripped the Congress headquarters, being eerily deserted. Some individuals headed towards the Nehru Stadium, where the counting was underway, while others, disheartened by the turn of events, exited the office, leaving behind an atmosphere tinged with disappointment.

After some time, the headquarters wore a desolate look, accompanied only by the presence of a peon. The once bustling corridors now looked vacant, devoid of any figures and laden with fading hopes of the party's victory.

The scene at the Nehru Stadium mirrored the atmosphere at the Congress headquarters. Initially, supporters exuded energy and enthusiasm, anticipating positive outcome. However, as time went by, a noticeable shift occurred and the once-energised faces of Congress supporters turned sombre, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the unfolding results.

The party, brimming with confidence in their anticipated victory, had made an optimistic move by ordering substantial quantity of sweets (laddoos) one day before counting, encompassing expectations of success in Indore seats. In a bold display of optimism, the Congress party had ordered a whopping 501 kg laddoos, signalling their belief in triumph. In contrast, the BJP, perhaps more reserved in their predictions, placed an order of only 101 kg of sweets.

In addition to the generous order of sweets, the Congress party further heightened their anticipation by ordering nine ceremonial garlands, symbolising a confident expectation of victory of their winning candidates in the elections.