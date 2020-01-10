Friday blockbuster: Irked with Deepika, BJP workers burn posters of Chhapaak in Indore

Indore: BJP workers on Friday burnt posters of movie Chhapaak having Bollywood heartthrob Deepika Padukone in lead role outside INOX multiplex building at Sapna-Sangeeta Road on Friday.

Carrying movie posters in hand depicting the actor, the SC/ST unit workers of BJP gathered outside the multiplex at 9 am and shouted slogans against Deepika who had invited ire of saffron brigade ever since she went to Jawaharlal Nehru University campus to support protestors.

“The first show was from 9 am in INOX multiplex so we gathered there and request people going to movie to boycott it as the actor supported people responsible for attack on JNU campus,” BJP leader Rajesh Sherodkar.

He stated that the Left-wing supporters were behind the attack on students and others in the JNU campus and Deepika stood with them.

They also stated that she had gone to campus with Kanhaiya Kumar who raised slogans like, “Bharat Tere Tukde Honge”.

On learning about the protest, Juni Indore and Bhawarkuna police reached the spot but by that time the protesters had left.

Cong distributes kites for movie promotion: While BJP protested against Deepika’s movie, Congress distributed kites for promoting it. Congress leaders including Kamlesh Khandelwal and Girish Joshi gathered outside Bada Ganpati Square and distributed kites carrying Chhapaak movie poster on them. The Congress workers appealed to people to watch the movie as it is based on acid attack victim. “The movie gives a social message. BJP’s opposition over it is beyond reason. Just because she went to extend support to victims of JNU attack, BJP is calling for movie’s boycott,” Khandelwal said. He stated that they would distribute 10,000 kites for movie’s promotion.