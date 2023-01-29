Free Press Painting Competition Indore 2023 Live: Thousands of school kids gear up for ‘on the spot' open platform

Students must reach the campus on time and be ready with their colours and pencils to paint their imaginations. Drawing sheets will be provided by Free Press.

For Group B and Group C, three topics will be given. Participants must choose one topic and create a drawing/painting on the same theme. It is suggested to use your imagination and create something new.

For Group A, students will be given a printed picture, which they must colour. Their abilities, imaginations and creative colouring will be analysed.

The competition will be organised for students of Classes I to XII. It will be held in three categories: Group A for Senior I to Class III, Group B for Classes IV to VII & Group C for Classes VIII to XII students

The Free Press Painting Competition was last organised in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic. The open and free competition gives an unbiased platform to all the students.

The competition will be held at the Free Press Campus in the city from 10 am to 12 pm.