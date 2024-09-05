 Free Press Impact: MGM Orders To Take All The Donated Machines Under Maintenance Contract
Bar code was also installed for laser machine which is out of order for last three months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The laser operation machine at MY Hospital, which had been out of order for three months, has sparked concern after Free Press raised the issue in its Tuesday edition.

The malfunction had forced patients to seek costly treatments at private hospitals for conditions like varicose veins, piles, fistula, and fissures—treatments that are typically offered free of charge at the hospital.

In response to the report, the Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, swiftly directed that scanners be installed on all donated machines to expedite their repair. By Wednesday, a scanner, provided by the company responsible for maintaining the hospital's equipment, was installed on the laser machine.

This move marks the beginning of a broader initiative, where the company will now oversee the repair of all the hospital’s equipment. The ongoing issue had left several critical machines, including a C-arm machine and ventilators—donations worth approximately Rs 10 lakh—out of service for months.

With the new repair directive in place, these machines are also slated for restoration, which is expected to provide significant relief to a large number of patients relying on these essential medical services. “All the machines donated to the hospital will be repaired by the company awarded the tender for maintenance,” confirmed Dr Sanjay Dixit.

