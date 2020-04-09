Free Press Impact: Div chief Anand Kumar Sharma orders probe, wants report in 2 days

Indore: Taking cognizance of Free Press report on anomalies in treatment of COVID-19 suspect patient in Ujjain, divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma has directed regional director, health services to conduct a probe into the case.

Free Press in its April 5, 2020 issue had published a report 'Slack attitude, missing basic facilities pull the plug on her' highlighting the plight of 55- year-old Laxmibai Chouhan of Dhanigate.

She fell victim to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital and RD Gardi Medical College Hospital staff's non-serious attitude. Lapses on part of doctors on duty and management concerned led to her death while waiting for treatment. Her sample report later confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive.