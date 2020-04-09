Free Press Impact: Div chief Anand Kumar Sharma orders probe, wants report in 2 days

Indore: Taking cognizance of Free Press report on anomalies in treatment of COVID-19 suspect patient in Ujjain, divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma has directed regional director, health services to conduct a probe into the case.
Free Press in its April 5, 2020 issue had published a report 'Slack attitude, missing basic facilities pull the plug on her' highlighting the plight of 55- year-old Laxmibai Chouhan of Dhanigate.
She fell victim to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital and RD Gardi Medical College Hospital staff's non-serious attitude. Lapses on part of doctors on duty and management concerned led to her death while waiting for treatment. Her sample report later confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive.
Taking the news seriously, divisional commissioner ordered the regional director, health services to conduct a probe into the matter. Accordingly, regional director Dr Laxmi Baghel has formed a four-member panel under the chairmanship of district health officer Dr Anita Bhilwar to look into the case. The panel has been asked to submit the report within two days.
Government Madhav Nagar Hospital in charge superintendent Dr Bhojraj Sharma and district TB officer and COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Sunita Parmar has been made probe officer while CMHO office’s clerk Amber Jain is a panel member.
The committee has been asked to investigate all the facts mentioned in the Free Press story an submit the proper report within two days.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)