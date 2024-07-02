Free Press Exclusive: FP Green Run To Be Held On July 7; Registration For Mini Marathon Have Begun

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press, the leading English daily of Central India, is organising The Green Run, a Mini Marathon, to celebrate its 41 years in Madhya Pradesh and to promote awareness on environment aimed to make Indore Clean and Green, on July 7.

The run will begin from Free Press House to Shivaji Vatika, back to Free Press and will kick off at 6 am. People from all walks of life will participate in the Mini Marathon contributing to the organisation’s initiative of Green Run. Registrations for the same has begun where one can freely register for the run scanning the QR code and win exciting prizes.

Free Press in association with Indian Oil, powered by Omaxe and supported by Enviro Resource Management Private Limited which is committed to provide a wholesome experience in the form of a mini marathon igniting the spirit of saving the environment. Registering for the run is to register as a saviour of the environment where everyone as a team will dedicate their run to the green cause.

The run is co-sponsored by Daly College of Business Management and Moira Sariya. Contributed by Shreedhi Milk as food partners and Big FM as radio partner, the run is organised celebrating 41 years of journalism for the people by Free Press in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Scan the QR Code to get yourself registered for FREE.