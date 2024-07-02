 Free Press Exclusive: FP Green Run To Be Held On July 7; Registration For Mini Marathon Have Begun
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFree Press Exclusive: FP Green Run To Be Held On July 7; Registration For Mini Marathon Have Begun

Free Press Exclusive: FP Green Run To Be Held On July 7; Registration For Mini Marathon Have Begun

The run will begin from Free Press House to Shivaji Vatika, back to Free Press which will kick off at 6 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Free Press, the leading English daily of Central India, is organising The Green Run, a Mini Marathon, to celebrate its 41 years in Madhya Pradesh and to promote awareness on environment aimed to make Indore Clean and Green, on July 7.

The run will begin from Free Press House to Shivaji Vatika, back to Free Press and will kick off at 6 am. People from all walks of life will participate in the Mini Marathon contributing to the organisation’s initiative of Green Run. Registrations for the same has begun where one can freely register for the run scanning the QR code and win exciting prizes.

Read Also
Indore: Mayor Lauds Efforts Of Doctors, CAs, Says They Are Always In Forefront When It Comes To...
article-image

Free Press in association with Indian Oil, powered by Omaxe and supported by Enviro Resource Management Private Limited which is committed to provide a wholesome experience in the form of a mini marathon igniting the spirit of saving the environment. Registering for the run is to register as a saviour of the environment where everyone as a team will dedicate their run to the green cause.

The run is co-sponsored by Daly College of Business Management and Moira Sariya. Contributed by Shreedhi Milk as food partners and Big FM as radio partner, the run is organised celebrating 41 years of journalism for the people by Free Press in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Scan the QR Code to get yourself registered for FREE. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: MBA Registrations Begin From Today But UG Final Mark Sheets Awaited

MP: MBA Registrations Begin From Today But UG Final Mark Sheets Awaited

Free Press Exclusive: FP Green Run To Be Held On July 7; Registration For Mini Marathon Have Begun

Free Press Exclusive: FP Green Run To Be Held On July 7; Registration For Mini Marathon Have Begun

Nursing College Scam: 'Mohan Yadav Is Fake Doctor, The Real One Is In Indore Who Is Doctor Of...

Nursing College Scam: 'Mohan Yadav Is Fake Doctor, The Real One Is In Indore Who Is Doctor Of...

Indore: Intermittent Rains Lash City, Day Temp Drops To 30°C After Four Months

Indore: Intermittent Rains Lash City, Day Temp Drops To 30°C After Four Months

MP: Justice Will Be Delivered Within A Definite Time-Frame, Says Vijayvargiya On Enforcement Of New...

MP: Justice Will Be Delivered Within A Definite Time-Frame, Says Vijayvargiya On Enforcement Of New...