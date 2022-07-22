Free COVID booster dose drive launched in Guna

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The campaign for providing free booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine for people in the age group of 18 plus years was launched here on July 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The drive was formally launched by officials of the health department here at Red-cross Bhawan located in the district hospital.

Local MLA GopilalJatav, BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, district immunisation incharge Vikas Jain Nakhrali, district collector Frank Noble, CHMO Rajkumar Rishiswar, civil surgeon BL Kushwaha, district immunisation office Sudarshan Kushwaha and other public representatives marked their presence on the occasion of the launch of the campaign.

The objective of the move is to speed up the vaccination drive by providing free precaution dose.

Speaking on the occasion, district vaccination officer Kushwaha said that those who have completed six months after their second dose are eligible for the booster dose, all beneficiaries above 18 years will receive free precaution vaccination during the 75-day drive, which will conclude on September 30. Earlier, the free vaccination was available in government health institutions only for persons in the 60-plus age group and frontline workers.

Six booster vaccination centres have been set up in the district at the Red cross bhawan, Bhudhe Balaji, Cantt and Kushmoda sub health centre, Shri Ram Colony and Bhullanpura Sanjeevani clinics.

The government has so far administered 24,942 booster vaccines to eligible people, while 8 lakh are yet to get the booster shots. A total of 20 lakh 10 thousand 43 people have been inoculated with the vaccine.

