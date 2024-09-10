 FPJ Follow-Up: Health Dept Reaches DAVV-Indore For Sampling After Professor Dies Of Swine Flu; President Murmu To Visit Varsity On Sept 19
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the health department visited the university department at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday to conduct a survey and collect samples after a professor died due to suspected swine flu. The survey also extended to anyone in the department showing flu-like symptoms.

article-image

This follows Monday’s efforts, when the health team visited the professor’s residential quarters to survey the area where he lived. During that visit, they assessed the professor’s neighbours, but no one exhibited symptoms related to H1N1 or any other illness.

“Today, we focused on surveying the professor’s colleagues and others in his department. Sampling was carried out for anyone who displayed signs of illness,” said CMHO Dr. BS Saitya.

article-image

Health dept on feet ahead of President Murmu’s visit

The health department's swift response comes ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to the city on September 19, prompting heightened vigilance from local authorities.  Additionally, Suyash Hospital has responded to the show-cause notice, submitting a reserved sample to the health department. 

"We have sent the sample for testing to MGM Medical College, and we expect the results today. Further actions will be determined based on the findings," said district epidemiologist Dr. Anshul Mishra.

On Saturday, a professor from the DAVV college died battling H1N1 also known as Swine Flu.

