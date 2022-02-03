FPJ-Ed: Want to get rid of writing cramps and body aches, here are tips

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Writing cramps and body aches are common among students during the examination.

To discuss how to overcome these problems, physiotherapist Dr Shweta Dhamani Keswani conducted an online seminar ‘Exam Time Physical Fitness for Kids ‘ in which students from various schools participated.

“Many students report hand and arm pain. This happens due to continuous writing in exams, stress and lack of exercise,” Dr Keswani said.

She added that writer’s cramps usually become painful and people suffer if they have been writing continuously for a long time.

She shared the tips with students as to how to ensure better physical health during exams.

How should students ensure their physical health during exams?

• Students should change their sitting posture to an appropriate poster where it is comfortable and keeps your body in a straight position.

• Students must exercise hands before the exam so that fingers and muscles can receive an adequate amount of energy.

• Students should hydrate themselves and ensure about 2.5 litre to 3.5 litre of water intake.

• Remember not to bend too much while reading. Students must keep back straight above waist, feet on the ground, knees at 90 degrees with the floor, toes straight and soles of your feet straight. If you are not able to do all this, then there is some problem. The first is the warning sign for a rising health issue.

• Do not stay in the same position for too long. Students should move their arms and body for five minutes in 40-50 minutes.

• After 3 to 4 hours of sitting and studying, students must take a walk in the garden or cycle or run or do anything engaging their body in active movement.

(As shared by Dr Keswani)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:58 PM IST