FPJ-Ed: MPBSE issues reminder on admit cards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has instructed schools and students to ensure that their issued admit cards are checked and counter-signed.

A reminder notice sent by Indore’s divisional officer said, “Candidates should ensure that they have downloaded and verified the admit cards.” He added that, if they find any discrepancy in their admit cards or any wrong information mentioned on them, they should immediately bring it to the notice of the head of the school.

“Students should get it rectified through the MPONLINE portal (mpbse.mponline.gov.in) as soon as possible to avoid issues in future, especially after the marksheets are issued,” the notice reads.

Class X and Class XII admit cards are available on the official website of the MPBSE: mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can download the admit cards from the official website by entering the board roll number. Students can find the link for admit cards under the ‘Examination and Enrolment Form’ tab on the homepage of the website.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:00 PM IST