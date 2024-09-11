 FP Follow-Up: Sample Reports Of Late DAVV Professor Found H1N1 Positive
FP Follow-Up: Sample Reports Of Late DAVV Professor Found H1N1 Positive

FP Follow-Up: Sample Reports Of Late DAVV Professor Found H1N1 Positive

DAVV professor's death Sample reports of late prof found H1N1 positive Health dept screens over 100 people in varsity, no one found symptomatic.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:13 AM IST
article-image
FP Follow-Up: Sample Reports Of Late DAVV Professor Found H1N1 Positive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The report of the late professor's swab sample, sent for confirmation to MGM Medical College, has tested positive for H1N1, confirming the suspected cause of his death, on Tuesday. The health department had sent his sample to MGM Medical College after getting the reserved sample from Suyash Hospital for confirmation.

The private hospital had not informed the health department about the positive report of the professor and his family. Following this development, a team from the health department visited Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) campus on Tuesday to conduct a survey and collect further samples from individuals who had been in contact with the professor.

