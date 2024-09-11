FP Follow-Up: Sample Reports Of Late DAVV Professor Found H1N1 Positive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The report of the late professor's swab sample, sent for confirmation to MGM Medical College, has tested positive for H1N1, confirming the suspected cause of his death, on Tuesday. The health department had sent his sample to MGM Medical College after getting the reserved sample from Suyash Hospital for confirmation.

The private hospital had not informed the health department about the positive report of the professor and his family. Following this development, a team from the health department visited Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) campus on Tuesday to conduct a survey and collect further samples from individuals who had been in contact with the professor.

The survey was extended to anyone in the department showing flu-like symptoms. This comes after Monday’s inspection of the professor's residential area, where health officials surveyed his neighbours. No symptoms of H1N1 or other illnesses were detected among them.

‘Our focus was on surveying the professor’s colleagues and anyone in his department displaying signs of illness. Over 100 people were screened but no one was found symptomatic,’ IDSP in-charge Santosh Sisodiya said. The health department’s swift action is taking place just ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to the city on September 19, prompting local authorities to increase vigilance.