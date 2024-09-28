FP Follow-Up: Poorly Restored Dhamnod-Barwah Highway Poses Safety Risks

Dangerous condition of dug-up road | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhamnod-Barwah Highway, particularly the section within the city limits, has deteriorated significantly over the past few years. Approximately 1.5 km of this highway has become severely damaged, leading to a dangerous situation for commuters.

The area from the PWD office to the petrol pump on Barwah road is particularly affected, with potholes and uneven surfaces posing a risk of daily accidents. Despite the municipal council's eagerness to improve the road conditions, they face bureaucratic hurdles.

The city council requires permission from the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) to undertake any repairs or improvements. Unfortunately, MPRDC has not granted such permissions, leaving the council powerless to address the urgent need for repairs.

Council president Vishwadeep Moyade has expressed frustration over the situation. The road was initially dug years ago to install a divider, but due to the lack of MPRDC's approval, the divider remains unconstructed, and the road has not been restored. This has resulted in daily accidents at the site of the dug-up divider.

Traders' Association former president Manish Rathod highlighted the dangers posed by the potholes. In response to the ongoing issues, SDM Anil Jain confirmed that the civic body has sent a formal letter to MPRDC regarding the road's condition. The SDM's office has also issued guidelines to expedite repairs.