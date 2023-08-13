FP Follow Up: Mid-Day Meal Strike By Cooks Leaves Kids With Only Sev-Parmal, Poha | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mid-day meal facility at thousands of anganwadisand government primary and middle school has been adversely affected by the ongoing strike of nearly 10 lakh women involved in preparation and distribution of cooked food.

The women are on strike since August 1, over high-handedness of school management committee responsible for mid-day meal. Ahead of the strike, administration had directed these committees to make alternate arrangements for mid-day meal.

However, the committee never took the order seriously. Free Press in its August 9 edition had highlighted the issue of how kids at Government Primary and Middle School in Mandleshwar were being fed only alternative breakfasts like biscuits, sev-parmal, poha, khichdi and dal-rice.

Following publication of the news in Free Press, school in-charge arranged two women cooks to prepare khichdi and distribute it among the kids. The same day, Khargone district collector Shivraj Singh coincidentally visited the school and was informed about the situation.

The collector ordered SDM Anil Jain to make arrangements while giving necessary guidelines regarding the mid-day meal. Meanwhile, the officials concerned were leaving no stone unturned to cover their faults. Contacted, Sankul principal and in-charge Anita Manve denied serving breakfast to children.

Contradicting her statement, school students said that they were being served sev parmal, or biscuits, in small quantities for the last 12 days. SDM Anil Jain assured that mid-day meal services wouldn’t be affected by the ongoing strike.

The block resource coordinator had been instructed to provide food to the children by making suitable alternative arrangements. Notably, under the mid-day meal scheme, food is provided to over two crore children across the state.

According to protesting workers, the state government was not paying its share of the mid-day meal scheme. The members of the self-help group claimed that they were being paid only 60% of the food distributed in schools.