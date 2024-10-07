 FP FOLLOW-UP: Gramin Bank Robbery Cracked, 2 Held
Following the incident, a case was registered at the Jeeran police station, leading to an extensive investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
SP Ankit Jaiswal addresses press conference | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Police claimed to have solved the MP Gramin Bank robbery case, reported in Chitakheda village under Jeeran police station recently, by arresting two inter-state criminals.

Addressing a press conference, SP Ankit Jaiswal said that the filmy-style robbery was reported at MP Gramin Bank in Chitakheda village in broad daylight on September 18, where two armed miscreants opened fire inside the bank and looted over Rs 71,000 from the cash counter at gunpoint. 

The assailants fired shots during the incident, injuring two individuals, Banshilal Dayama, a bank peon and a beneficiary, Mangi Bai Meena. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Jeeran police station, leading to an extensive investigation. Under the leadership of SP Ankit Jaiswal, ten police and cyber teams were mobilised to ensure a swift investigation. The police continuously monitored the situation from the day of the robbery.

The police conducted extensive raids in Neemuch district and surrounding areas, questioning approximately 200 to 250 suspects and employing advanced technical resources to analyse CCTV from toll plazas and other locations up to 400 km away. In light of the severity of the incident, the Ujjain Zone IG announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to the capture of the suspects.

A special police team arrested the accused, identified as Raghuraj Gurjar and Rupendra Singh Gurjar, who are linked to the notorious Rajarathan Gang involved in inter-state bank robberies. Police confiscated a country-made pistol, a revolver, a motorbike and a portion of the stolen cash (Rs 23,000) during the arrests.

Raghu, the mastermind, has seven cases of bank robbery across various districts in Rajasthan, having executed these crimes within just two years and robbed a total of Rs 33 lakh. His modus operandi involved targeting banks located in remote border areas, where he could quickly escape into Rajasthan after the heist.

Raghu meticulously planned each robbery, utilising Google to scout potential targets and assess escape routes. He conducted research on the crime scenes, including identifying CCTV camera placements. Following the robbery, he attempted to mislead police by changing clothes and using fake number plates on the vehicle. The Chief Minister and DGP have directed all district superintendents to intensify efforts to prevent such crimes.

