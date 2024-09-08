FP Follow Up: Dramatic Turn, 21 Out Of 22 Complaints Found False; Legal Action Looms Against Mukesh Prajapati

Mukesh Prajapati arriving at weekly public hearing with 1,000 applications in Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic turn of events, out of 22 complaints by Mukesh Prajapati, who made headlines by protesting against alleged corruption in Kankaria Talai panchayat, 21 were found false.

Prajapati from Kakariya Talai village in Neemuch district boldly confronted corruption with a garland of 1,000 complaints during a public hearing, each representing his seven-year battle against corruption and encroachments in his village.

Prompted by his persistent efforts, collector Himanshu Chandra, has finally directed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the issues Mukesh has raised. The committee, including officials from various departments, was tasked with conducting an on-site inspection and reporting back within three days.

The collector emphasised the importance of treating these complaints with utmost seriousness and mandated that all district officers ensure timely resolutions.

Prajapati claimed he had been ignored for over six years regarding his complaints against the former sarpanch, Pushpa Bai Meghwal and other officials, alleging corruption amounting to crores of rupees.

The investigation revealed that 21 out of the 22 complaints were found to be false, with only one complaint regarding encroachment by the former sarpanch being substantiated. The encroachment was subsequently removed.

The complaints included allegations of non-existent construction projects, such as CC roads and community buildings. However, the investigation confirmed that many of these projects had indeed been completed as reported.

During a press conference, the collector stated that legal action could be taken against Mukesh Prajapati if his allegations were proven to be baseless. He urged the public to refrain from making unfounded complaints, highlighting the importance of integrity in the grievance redressal process.