 FP Follow Up: Dramatic Turn, 21 Out Of 22 Complaints Found False; Legal Action Looms Against Mukesh Prajapati
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFP Follow Up: Dramatic Turn, 21 Out Of 22 Complaints Found False; Legal Action Looms Against Mukesh Prajapati

FP Follow Up: Dramatic Turn, 21 Out Of 22 Complaints Found False; Legal Action Looms Against Mukesh Prajapati

Prajapati from Kakariya Talai village in Neemuch district boldly confronted corruption with a garland of 1,000 complaints during a public hearing, each representing his seven-year battle against corruption and encroachments in his village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Mukesh Prajapati arriving at weekly public hearing with 1,000 applications in Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic turn of events, out of 22 complaints by Mukesh Prajapati, who made headlines by protesting against alleged corruption in Kankaria Talai panchayat, 21 were found false.

Prajapati from Kakariya Talai village in Neemuch district boldly confronted corruption with a garland of 1,000 complaints during a public hearing, each representing his seven-year battle against corruption and encroachments in his village.

Prompted by his persistent efforts, collector Himanshu Chandra, has finally directed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the issues Mukesh has raised. The committee, including officials from various departments, was tasked with conducting an on-site inspection and reporting back within three days.

The collector emphasised the importance of treating these complaints with utmost seriousness and mandated that all district officers ensure timely resolutions.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post

Read the original story here

Read Also
MP Government Considering Vande Metro Projects To Increase Public Transport Facilities In Cities: CM...
article-image

Prajapati claimed he had been ignored for over six years regarding his complaints against the former sarpanch, Pushpa Bai Meghwal and other officials, alleging corruption amounting to crores of rupees.

The investigation revealed that 21 out of the 22 complaints were found to be false, with only one complaint regarding encroachment by the former sarpanch being substantiated. The encroachment was subsequently removed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelted During Ganesh Procession In Ratlam; Over 500 Protest At Police Station
article-image

The complaints included allegations of non-existent construction projects, such as CC roads and community buildings. However, the investigation confirmed that many of these projects had indeed been completed as reported.

During a press conference, the collector stated that legal action could be taken against Mukesh Prajapati if his allegations were proven to be baseless. He urged the public to refrain from making unfounded complaints, highlighting the importance of integrity in the grievance redressal process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FP Follow Up: Dramatic Turn, 21 Out Of 22 Complaints Found False; Legal Action Looms Against Mukesh...

FP Follow Up: Dramatic Turn, 21 Out Of 22 Complaints Found False; Legal Action Looms Against Mukesh...

Spiritual Fest: 5-Day Rudraksh Mahabhishek Mahotsav Begins In Madhya Pradesh's Meghnagar

Spiritual Fest: 5-Day Rudraksh Mahabhishek Mahotsav Begins In Madhya Pradesh's Meghnagar

Highway To Havoc: Officials & Contractor Blamed For Pothole Menace In Madhya Pradesh's Bhikangaon

Highway To Havoc: Officials & Contractor Blamed For Pothole Menace In Madhya Pradesh's Bhikangaon

MP: Flex Boards Pose Threat To Motorists, Pedestrians In Badnawar

MP: Flex Boards Pose Threat To Motorists, Pedestrians In Badnawar

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September...

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September...