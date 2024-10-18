FP Follow Up: Disgracing The Monument @ Halloween At KEM School; Dean Writes To Police To Take Action Amid MTA & Alumni Demand For FIR

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the increasing protest against ‘Halloween’ party at historic King Edward Medical School building, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration dashed off a letter to the police about the unauthorised party organised by Jain Social Group (Elegant), accusing the organisers of violating the conditions of their permission.

In his letter, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit urged authorities to take appropriate legal action against the organisers, reinforcing accusations that the heritage building was misused for this controversial event. Meanwhile, a delegation of Medical Teachers’ Association and Alumni Association submitted a complaint to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), demanding an FIR be registered against the event organisers.

The controversy escalated when a photo of BJP leader Akshay Kanti Bam attending the party surfaced, leading to protests from the Congress party. The doctors’ association accused the Jain group of not only misusing the site but also disrespecting the institution's legacy. They pointed out that the KEM building, one of only two such structures globally, holds immense historical significance as Central India’s first medical institute. Dr Rahul Rokde, Dr Sanjay Londhe, and Dr Ashok Thakur voiced their discontent, calling for strict action against those responsible for the event.

Congress joins the protest

The Indore City Congress, led by working president Devendra Singh Yadav, staged a protest at the divisional commissioner’s office. They demanded the removal of dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and the filing of an FIR against BJP leader Akshay Kanti Bam, as well as other organisers of the party.

Dean takes action

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit not only filed a complaint with the police but also issued a formal notice to the ‘Elegant’ group, asking them to explain their violation of the conditions set for an academic tour of the KEM building. His office had ordered the event to be stopped on October 13, but the organisers went ahead regardless. Dr Dixit condemned the Halloween party, calling it a violation of cultural values and heritage, and emphasised that it was in no way aligned with the institution's academic or cultural ethos.

Praman Sagarji Maharaj too condemns the party

The incident also stirred concern within the Jain community. Several doctors, including Dr Sumit Shukla, Dr Vinita Kothari, and Dr Vishal Kirti Jain, sought guidance from Digambar Jain Saint Muni Praman Sagarji. Saint Praman Sagar denounced the event, stating that while youth involvement in social organisations is commendable, such gatherings should not come at the expense of cultural and religious traditions.

He warned of the long-term negative impacts of organising events like Halloween parties, which are inconsistent with Jain values. He urged those who participated in the event to repent, calling the celebration a form of "intentional violence" that tarnished the global image of Jainism. The wider Jain community has expressed similar condemnation, with calls to remove the word "Jain" from the name of the group that organised the event.