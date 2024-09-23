 FP Follow-Up: ₹5000 Bounty On Jobat MLA’s Absconding Son
FP Follow-Up: ₹5000 Bounty On Jobat MLA's Absconding Son

Additional SP Rajesh Vyas said that a cash reward of Rs 5,000 has been announced for providing any information leading to the arrest of accused Pushpraj Patel.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 on the arrest of Jobat MLA Sena Patel's absconding son Pushpraj in connection with the suicide of a 25-year-old woman in Alirajpur. The accused has been evading police since an FIR was registered against him at Kotwali police station on September 15. The incident, which occurred on September 13, has sparked widespread public distress due to its connection with influential political figures.

Additional SP Rajesh Vyas said that a cash reward of Rs 5,000 has been announced for providing any information leading to the arrest of accused Pushpraj Patel. The woman ended her life by hanging herself after being fed up with the regular torture of the accused. Following a complaint filed by the woman's family, an FIR was registered and a police investigation is focusing on the call detail records (CDR) of Pushpraj Patel and raiding his hideouts. The case has been registered under Section 108 (offense of abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

