FP Follow-Up: ₹5000 Bounty On Jobat MLA’s Absconding Son

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 on the arrest of Jobat MLA Sena Patel's absconding son Pushpraj in connection with the suicide of a 25-year-old woman in Alirajpur. The accused has been evading police since an FIR was registered against him at Kotwali police station on September 15. The incident, which occurred on September 13, has sparked widespread public distress due to its connection with influential political figures.

Additional SP Rajesh Vyas said that a cash reward of Rs 5,000 has been announced for providing any information leading to the arrest of accused Pushpraj Patel. The woman ended her life by hanging herself after being fed up with the regular torture of the accused. Following a complaint filed by the woman's family, an FIR was registered and a police investigation is focusing on the call detail records (CDR) of Pushpraj Patel and raiding his hideouts. The case has been registered under Section 108 (offense of abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The young woman reportedly took her own life after enduring intense marital pressure and harassment from Pushpraj. According to Alirajpur SP Rajesh Vyas, the girl had been repeatedly threatened by Pushpraj, leading to the dissolution of her two engagements- one in 2019 and another in 2024. Her family claimed that the emotional distress caused by these incidents, including harassment towards her fiancé and his brother, drove her to the tragic decision.

Earlier, Mahesh Patel responded to the allegations, suggesting that the case against his son was fabricated as part of a political conspiracy aimed at defaming his family, including his wife, the sitting MLA Sena Patel from Jobat. He expressed sorrow over the young woman's death but questioned the motives of her family in the matter.