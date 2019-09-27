Four of family found dead in Indore waterpark

Indore: Four members of a family were found dead in a rest room of a water park in Indore, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Abhishek Saxena (45), his wife Priti (42), and their children Aaditya (14), and Ananya (14).

The family had checked into the hotel, situated in Khudel village, on Wednesday.

Since their room was shut till Thursday evening, the resort staff knocked on the door but their was no response. Following this, the park's managment broke the door open and found the four victims.

Prima facie it appears to be suicide, further investigation is underway," Khudel station incharge Rupesh Dube said. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, the police added.