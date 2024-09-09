Four Booked For Abducting Youth; One Held In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked four people for allegedly abducting a youth in Dwarkapuri area, police said on Sunday. The youth managed to flee from the clutches of the accused and later lodged a complaint with the police.

It is said that the victim’s brother went missing from his place with a girl for a few days and the accused are the family members of the girl. One of them was arrested while a search is on for others. According to the police, Devendra Chouhan, a resident of the area has lodged a complaint that four people abducted his son Himanshu on September 6.

Chouhan stated in his complaint that his another son Ritik is missing since August 29 and one Pinky (name changed) of the area is also missing. Ritik and the girl have been friends for more than 7 years and they wanted to marry. The girl had reached his place a few days ago and had threatened to consume poison if she was not married to Ritik.

On Friday night, the girl's relative along with three other youths reached Chouhan’s place and asked where Pinky is? When he was unable to give Pinky’s whereabouts, the accused manhandled Chouhan.

Meanwhile, Chouhan’s son Himanshu came to the hall when the accused began an argument with him and they later abducted him in a car.

Read Also Indore News: Donated Ambulance Used For Food Delivery Instead Of Patient Care At MY Hospital

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Ahsish Sapre informed Free Press that the accused had abducted Himanshu and took him to a place in Rau area as they wanted to know Pinky’s whereabouts. They also thrashed him.

Somehow, Himanshu managed to flee from the clutches of the accused and reached home. Sapre said that one Rupesh was arrested and is being questioned for other accused.