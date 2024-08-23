 Four Accused To Manage Traffic Every Saturday In Indore
They were booked for threatening, thrashing people and damaging vehicles parked outside the houses in Banganga area a few days ago, CP issues restriction order against accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four accused, who were booked for threatening people and damaging five vehicles, would manage traffic at a circle for one year. An order in this regard has been issued by the commissioner of police against the accused for their involvement in criminal activities in the Banganga area on Thursday.

According to the police, Dharmendra, Nikhil, Dipanshu and Jitendra were booked by Banganga police for thrashing and threatening some residents of Vrindavan Colony a few days ago. The accused had also damaged the vehicles parked outside the houses to terrify the people of the area and to show their influence among them.

In this case, the DCP of Zone 3 had produced the report before the commissioner of police. After the hearing, the CP has issued an order against the accused under the relevant sections of MP State Security Act 1990 and the accused have to follow the instructions of restriction orders for one year.

As per the order, the accused have to present at Lavkush Square for traffic management between 6 pm and 9 pm on every Saturday. During the restriction order, they are not allowed to consume liquor. The police station in charge and the beat in-charge were also instructed to check whether the accused are following the instructions or not.

