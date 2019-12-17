Forest dept identifying tiger corridors in Indore circle

Indore: Forest department is looking for tigers to prepare a final plan for safe corridors. The possibility of finding tigers on Khandwa to Hosangabad route is most likely as per preliminary surveys.

Other possibility for the corridor is Khandwa to Betul route. Most identification drives are being conducted in these routes as of now. The department is likely to explore Seoni routes in the next phase.

Since MP won the title of ‘Tiger State’ for having maximum number of tigers, the work on developing safe corridors have been announced.

Officers explained that tiger cubs form their new territory as they grow up. It is often seen that weak male tigers either migrate or are killed in a battle of supremacy.

Since tigers feel the need to migrate and need a safe area to form their own territory, the corridors were considered.

On the initiative of Forest Minister Umang Singhar, the process of development of new sanctuaries is going on in the state to facilitate the safe movement of tigers and prevent human-animal conflict in the state.

The development of sanctuaries in 10 districts including Dhar, Burhanpur, Harda, Indore, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Sehore, Sheopur, Mandla and Omkareshwar will create safe corridors for tigers. These sanctuaries will be developed between two forests in a place where there is a lot of greenery and no villages and there is potential for biodiversity development.