 Foreign Invasions Failed To Douse Lamp Of Knowledge: Patidar
Forays of Arabs, Turks, Mughals and Afghans in different periods could not erase our cultural identity, essence of knowledge and spirituality

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Segaon (Madhya Pradesh): Brahmavadini sister Sunita Patidar delivered an enlightening discourse during the fourth day of the holy Pragya Purana in Segaon tehsil of Khargone district.

During her discourse, she said Satsangs through music, meditation and wisdom to experience a higher state of consciousness has been practiced by our sages for centuries.

Despite foreign invasions of Arabs, Turks, Mughals and Afghans in different timelines as found obtained in medieval India, they failed to erase our cultural identity, essence of knowledge and spirituality.

She also elaborated on the profound meanings embedded in the cultural symbols such as Ganga, Yamuna, and Narmada and pure love epitomised by Lord Shri Krishna.

She also shared detailed insights on the importance of Gayatri Mahamantra. Kala Jiji, the esteemed member of the community, was honoured for her contributions, including the construction of the Gayatri temple in the city.

The atmosphere reverberated with spiritual fervour as group meditations and musical renditions filled the air. The melodious tunes of 'Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram' evoked applause. The Shantikunj Haridwar-like atmosphere was created.

The Sanskar Utsav, marked by the Gayatri Mahayagya, commenced on Thursday morning, witnessing sacred rituals including Guru Diksha, Pushpavan, Namkaran and Vidya Aarambh Sanskar.

