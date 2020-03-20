For people, Corona trumps Kamal Nath govt's fall

Indore: For the past one week, people of the state have been grappling with two anxieties - one the fate of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government and other, the coronavirus. Most of the people feel that while Nath government has fallen due to its inherent contradictions, the main challenge before the people and the new government is to fight against coronavirus.

“It's a victory of good over evil. The Kamal Nath government could not fulfil the commitments that it made, especially those which were made to farmers and unemployed. Kamal Nath, as chief minister, should have given importance to all the senior leaders. He, however, concentrated the power and authority in just his constituency. So, as I see, it is a victory for our state.”

- Yamini Upadhyay, Social worker

We the biggest democracy, but unfortunately, the current government fell within one and a half years. A CM cannot say; ‘I am elected for five years so there is no need for constant effort until the next elections’. The development has proved that a chief minister needs to work throughout his tenure.”

- Nitin Singh Bhati, Advocate

“I am happy with the development as I haven’t seen any substantial developments in the state under Kamal Nath In a case of COVID-19 too, no substantial steps have been taken by the state to contain it. The government has been very casual about it as they were busy fighting their own battle, rather than taking care of the people.”

- Aditi Chaurasia, Entrepreneur

“Control of power or Control of Corona? I just wish that at this time of Corona crisis all parties join their hands and focus on this fight. This political drama and change of government should not come in the way of all the efforts being made to impose the needful measures in the state. So far not a single positive case has been found in MP which is creditable. The big question is ‘are we more interested in Control of power or Control of Corona?’”

- Dr Bharat Rawat, Cardiologist

“Congress party and CM Kamal Nath won the elections because people were annoyed with Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government and they wanted to teach BJP a lesson. But soon, people who supported Congress realised their mistake. People felt cheated by the Congress because the party did not fulfil the promises made to common people and farmers even after winning elections.’’

- Naresh Kumar Shringi, Quality Executive at a private hospital

“Just like the Sensex, Democracy is also touching new lows in the nation with the happenings of Maharashtra and now Madhya Pradesh. To grab power, politicians are ready to compromise their ideology, political principles and even are ready to leave their respective parties. Time has come when the country should move towards a strict two or three-party system so that there are no defections."

- Prakalp M Jain, Financial consultant

The political drama finally ended today that had started after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, as he was fed up with the ill-treatment meted out to him by Kamal Nath. This is all a part of politics. The leaders in the Congress government were more interested in their welfare than that of the people Hopefully, the BJP will do better.

- Dr RB Singh, Dentist

“Today the whole country is going through an epidemic and 'political' epidemic at this juncture is not right. The government is not paying attention to the safety of people but interested in politics and power. This is the time for us to fight COVID-19 infection and that should be our focus.

- Avi Jain, College Student & Photographer

“Kamal Nath's resignation indicates that Congress could not handle the responsibility of the entire state. It was the best decision ever taken by the CM and Congress. But even for the BJP, the real challenge is working for the welfare of people and fighting Coronavirus. BJP has a better track record than Congress.”

- Sagar Sen, Health care professional

“I am happy that CM Kamal Nath has resigned. I am happy that BJP will be back. BJP is more likely to develop the state and also, there won’t be any conflict between central and state government. I am waiting for former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over the state and continue in positive developments.”

- Rajkumar Shah, Chartered Accountant