e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreFor doubling track project: 1 train cancelled, 11 diverted

For doubling track project: 1 train cancelled, 11 diverted

It may be noted that the railways had taken a mega block for this section between February 12 and 23

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
The Commissioner Railway Safety held speed test of track commissioned between Karchha to Barlai railway station and vice-versa on Thursday. The speed trials continued till late on Thursday. |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the block taken for the track doubling between Kachha to Barlai railway station, the Railways has cancelled 1 train and 11 diverted to be operated on Friday. This was informed by the PRO of Ratlam division, Khemraj Meena, on Thursday. He said that the two-day inspection of Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) was over on Thursday night. However, some work is pending. It may be noted that the railways had taken a mega block for this section between February 12 and 23. However, due to block taken for Friday, the railways cancelled the operations of train number 09588/09587- Indore-Nagda-Indore Special, running on February 24.

Diverted Trains

1. Train number 19326- Amritsar Indore Express, which departed from Amritsar on Thursday, will reach the city via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

2. Train number 19304 Bhopal-Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

3. Train number 20918 Puri-Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

4. Train number 19330 Udaipur City-Indore Express will reach the city via Ratlam-Fatehabad-Indore

5. Train number 11126 Gwalior Ratlam Express will run via Ujjain-Nagda-Ratlam

6. Train number 22943 Daund-Indore Express will reach the city via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

7. Train number 19310 Indore Gandhinagar Shanti Express on Thursday will run via Indore-Fatehabad-Ujjain

8. Train number 22911 Indore-Howrah Kshipra Express, from the city on Thursday will go via Indore-Fatehabad

9. Train number 19303 Indore-Bhopal Express, travelled via Fatehabad

10. Train number 12465 Indore-Jodhpur Express for Friday will travel via Fatehabad

11. Train number 19323 Mhow-Bhopal Intercity for Friday will run via Fatehabad

Read Also
Indore: ICF trains nursing students for oncology nursing
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

For doubling track project: 1 train cancelled, 11 diverted

For doubling track project: 1 train cancelled, 11 diverted

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan takes part in Ram Katha in Sanwer

Indore: Centre approves Rs 511 crore to clean Kanh & Saraswati rivers, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: Centre approves Rs 511 crore to clean Kanh & Saraswati rivers, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath over ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark

Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched

Indore: ‘Internship with Mayor’ scheme launched