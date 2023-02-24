For doubling track project: 1 train cancelled, 11 diverted

The Commissioner Railway Safety held speed test of track commissioned between Karchha to Barlai railway station and vice-versa on Thursday. The speed trials continued till late on Thursday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the block taken for the track doubling between Kachha to Barlai railway station, the Railways has cancelled 1 train and 11 diverted to be operated on Friday. This was informed by the PRO of Ratlam division, Khemraj Meena, on Thursday. He said that the two-day inspection of Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) was over on Thursday night. However, some work is pending. It may be noted that the railways had taken a mega block for this section between February 12 and 23. However, due to block taken for Friday, the railways cancelled the operations of train number 09588/09587- Indore-Nagda-Indore Special, running on February 24.

Diverted Trains

1. Train number 19326- Amritsar Indore Express, which departed from Amritsar on Thursday, will reach the city via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

2. Train number 19304 Bhopal-Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

3. Train number 20918 Puri-Indore Express will run via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

4. Train number 19330 Udaipur City-Indore Express will reach the city via Ratlam-Fatehabad-Indore

5. Train number 11126 Gwalior Ratlam Express will run via Ujjain-Nagda-Ratlam

6. Train number 22943 Daund-Indore Express will reach the city via Ujjain-Fatehabad-Indore

7. Train number 19310 Indore Gandhinagar Shanti Express on Thursday will run via Indore-Fatehabad-Ujjain

8. Train number 22911 Indore-Howrah Kshipra Express, from the city on Thursday will go via Indore-Fatehabad

9. Train number 19303 Indore-Bhopal Express, travelled via Fatehabad

10. Train number 12465 Indore-Jodhpur Express for Friday will travel via Fatehabad

11. Train number 19323 Mhow-Bhopal Intercity for Friday will run via Fatehabad

Read Also Indore: ICF trains nursing students for oncology nursing

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)