For 'Aatmanirbhar MP', Government mulling to reduce power cost for MSME units

Minister of State for MSME, OP Saklecha, has said that to achieve the objective of ‘Aatma Nirbhar MP’ it is necessary to support MSME units of the State. For this, it is necessary to reduce the cost of production. Therefore, the State Government is mulling to reduce the power payment load by 30 to 40% from them.Saklecha express the view while interacting to visiting delegation of Laghu Udhyog Bharti at this office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by its State president Mahesh Gupta. City based industrialist Sanjay Patwardhan was also present on this occasion.

Later, briefing about the interaction, Gupta said that the Minister said that to increase production in the State and make it self-reliant, there was need for small plots for industries in the industrial areas. He said industrialist should be given a free hand in setting up their units and they should not be unnecessarily harassed by authorities in the name of inspection.