FOLLOWING FUEL PRICE HIKE: Indore Bus operators demand 50 % hike in fares

Indore

Concerned over the hike in fuel prices, the Bus Operators’ Association has demanded a rise in bus fare by at least 50 per cent in the state.

State President of Prime Route Bus Operators Association Govind Sharma said, “We are demanding for the hike in fare since a long time. It has become difficult to operate buses in the present fare as it was increased in 2018.”

Sharma said that the association has been raising the issue at different forums and will also give a memorandum to the Deputy Transport Commissioner to press our demands.

Sharma added that the fare of buses was updated last in 2018 when the price of diesel was at Rs 67.

“Now, the rate of diesel is Rs 82 and charges of other essentials like oil, chassis, tyres and others have been increased but not fare,” he added.

The bus operators also mentioned the loss during the time of lockdown and said that the buses remained halted for six months.

“Buses couldn’t be operated in complete fleet even now also due to various COVID guidelines. Government should increase the bus fare at least by 50 percent immediately to provide relief to us,” Sharma added.

RTO officials solved the issue of same number to two government vehicles

RTO officials finally solved the long pending issue of the same numbers on two government vehicles. The number MP02AV 9900 was the number of car used by ARTO Indore earlier but the same number was also registered in the name of an official in Bhopal state garage.