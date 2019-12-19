Focus entirely on NCERT textbooks, says chemistry expert KS Gaisha

Indore: Chemistry is everywhere in the world around you! It's in the food you eat, clothes you wear, the water you drink, medicines, air, cleaners... you name it. Chemistry sometimes is called the "central science" because it connects other sciences, such as biology, physics, geology, and environmental science.

While attempting board examination for Chemistry, one should be prepared to remember basics as well as apply concepts. Chemistry subject expert KS Gaisha guides students on how to study and score well in the examination.

Chemistry syllabus with marks distribution

Physical Chemistry (23 marks): Solutions, Chemical Kinetics, Electrochemistry and Surface chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry (19 marks): Principles of Isolation ‘p’ block, ‘d’ & ‘f’ block and coordination compounds

Organic Chemistry (28 marks): Haloalkanes & Haloarenes, Alcohol, Phenol & Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic acids, Amines, Biomolecules, Polymers, Chemistry in everyday life.

New pattern for 2019-20 Chemistry examinations

Section A 20 objective type questions which may include passage-based questions (5), MCQs (5). Assertion reason questions (5) and very short answer questions (5)

Section B 7 questions of 2 marks each

Section C 7 questions of 3 marks each

Section D 3 questions of 5 marks each

The internal choice for 2 questions of 2 marks, 2 questions of 3 marks and three questions of 5 marks

Preparation for Chemistry Examination

* Chemistry has more facts than concepts. It is mostly based on equations and theory.

* Focus entirely on NCERT textbooks. Read the book thoroughly and make notes/ underline the important points as it will help in solving objective type questions.

* Never skip any part of NCERT book (including solved examples, exercises, in-text questions, graphs, etc,).

* Read once, but recall the concepts and facts a lot of time. Make mnemonics to assist your memory.

* Practice by writing the equations again and again. Inorganic equations should be balanced.

* Relate the facts to things in your everyday life.

* Inorganic chemistry give more importance to name reactions as they also help in solving organic conversions. Reaction conditions to be mentioned properly.

* Practice the reaction mechanism by showing the proper arrow for electron transfers.

* Practice previous years’ question paper, but do not depend entirely on them. But use them to judge your preparation for the exam.

How to attempt Chemistry exam?

* Use the cool-off time (first 15 minutes) in formulating your answers.

* Follow a proper sequence in answering (Do not mix up the different sections).

* Answer all the sub-parts of a question together.

* Write specific and clear answers

* If your answer deviates from the correct answer you cannot expect partial marks for your answers, you will either get full 1 mark or 0 marks for a one mark question.

* Though the pattern has 2,3, and 5 marks questions, other than numericals, most questions in chemistry has a weightage of 1 mark only (there will be subparts in most of the 2, 3 and 5 marks questions).

* While solving numerical be sure that you follow the steps: (formulae, substitution of values and the answer with proper and complete unit.) Never use approximation.

* Draw complete structures showing a lone pair of electrons and bonds.

Important Topics:

* Numerical on colligative properties, EMF, conductivity, half-life, activation energy, order of reactions.

* Reasoning questions of solutions, electrochemistry, ‘p’ block, ‘d’& ‘f’ block.

* Nomenclature of coordination compounds, and organic compounds.

* Naming reactions and reaction mechanisms.

* Structure of oxoacids, interhalogens, xenon compounds and monomers of polymers.

* Components of bio-molecules.

* Definition and identification of the category of drugs.

As told to TINA KHATRI