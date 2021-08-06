Flood impact: Train to Bhind canceled today; Indore-Dehradun-Indore train route diverted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to floods in the Gwalior and Bhind region, Railways cancelled the operation of Ratlam-Bhind-Ratlam via Indore train running on Saturday. The route of Indore-Dehradun-Indore has been diverted.



According to official information, trains of Ratlam division are being affected due to heavy rain and waterlogging between Padarkheda-Mohana stations of Gwalior-Bhind region. The operation of 4 trains, including cancellation and route diversion of 2 trains has taken place.



Route change



-Train No. 04317 Indore-Dehradun Special Express will run via Guna-Bina-Jhansi on Saturday.

-Train No. 04318 Dehradun-Indore Special Express will run via Guna-Bina-Jhansi on Saturday.



Cancelled

-Train No. 02126 Bhind-Indore-Ratlam Special Express running from Bhind will remain cancelled on Saturday.

-Train No. 02125 Ratlam-Indore-Bhind Special Express will remain cancelled on Saturday.