Flood-Hit Villagers Will Be Given All Help: MLA

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To take stock of the situation with the rising water level in the Narmada River, MLA Sachin Yadav, on Sunday, visited flood-affected Sayta, Navadatodi, Bothu, Badgaon, Makadkheda, Balgaon villages under Kasrawad.

The MLA also talked to the people of the area listened to their problems and assured them of all possible help. He said that no flood victim will be allowed to be deprived of necessary goods.

He said that the government and the district administration are monitoring the overall situation and are already prepared to face any untoward situation arising out of the current situation. He appealed to residents to shift to safer places and relief camps.

He also gave instructions to provide food and water to the affected people and asked Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

Yadav appealed to the villagers living on the banks of Narmada to exercise safety and vigilance. MLA has been continuously visiting different villages and delivering relief to the people of the villages.

Yadav discussed the situation with Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh at Kasrawad Rest House in the evening. Yadav urged the Collector to immediately set up relief camps in the affected villages and make arrangements for food and water.

Notably, the historic Salivahan Temple and ashram have also been submerged due to the Narmada floods. Madan Kevat in Navdatodi has been washed away in the flood of Narmada.

