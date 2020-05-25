Flights resume at Indore airport

Indore: After a gap of two months due to lockdown flights resumed from city's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Monday. On the first day, two flights came from Delhi and two flight took off for the same destination.

Airport director Aryama Sanyal said the first flight IndiGo’s 6E-6509 from New Delhi landed at 10.25 am carrying 61 passengers. After 30 minutes the flight returned to New Delhi with 120 passengers. In the evening another IndiGo flight arriving from New Delhi at 5.00 pm with 80 passengers and after 30 minutes it left for New Delhi carrying 75 passengers.

All passengers had to reach the airport two hours prior to departure and social distancing was maintained at every step, right from entry, luggage scanning to the security check. All passengers were tested with a thermal gun to check whether they had a temperature. Officials also checked whether passengers had downloaded the Arogya Setu App.

Sanyal said that on Tuesday IndiGo will operate flights to and from Delhi and Air Asia will operate a flight to and from Bangalore.

She said that other airlines have been allowed to operate flights by DGCA, but the airlines have not yet clarified when they will start their flights.