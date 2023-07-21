Five Injured As Dumper Hits Stationary Bus In MP's Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Five passengers were injured when a speeding dumper hit a stationary bus parked along Petlawad road in Badnawar town on Friday. They were shifted to a civil hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Friday when the dumper laden with Muram being driven at a high speed, dashed into the stationary bus (carrying registration number MP 11 P 5088). The bus was travelling from Jhabua to Ujjain. The bus was parked alongside the road to drop school children in Dokaliapada Village.

Bus Dragged About 200 Metres

The collision was so intense that passengers sitting on the back seat of the bus were injured and the bus dragged about 200 metres along the road. The passengers were shifted to the civil hospital, in Badnawar.

According to an eyewitness, the dumper collided with the stationary bus alongside the road after the driver lost control of the wheels. Conductor Krishnapal Singh Raipuria, passengers Rajesh Bhil, Rahul Kailash, Sonki Vikramnath, Arjun Heeralal and Shubham Babulal sustained wounds in the mishap. The injured belonged to Chandwadiyakhurd and Bhararundi villages and went to Badnawar town. The emergency ambulance service (dial 108) failed to reach the spot due to a snag.