FitIndia: Indore MP Shankar Lalwani pedals with residents, demands cycle tracks in the city

Indore: Cycling is the way to a fitter and greener India. The message floated across the city as MP Shankar Lalwani and a group of 100 cyclists rode from Rajwada to Regal square on Friday.
The campaign to promote cycling was organised under the banner of Namo Namo Shankaraya headed by Lalwani. Along with cycling, the riders promoted yoga and pranayama for mental and physical fitness.
Lalwani said, “ Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on Fit India, we are taking basic steps to include yoga, pranayama and essentially cycling that will build a healthier city, state, country and even help the environment by controlling pollution.”
He added that cycling is the best exercise to keep fit, which is why they cycled to led by example.
“Cycling is the best tool to increase immunity and stay healthy,” Lalwani said.
He added that cycling is the best means to stay healthy during the Corona period and to drive away from the Corona by increasing our immunity.
“Along with cycling, we must include yoga and pranayama to keep our body flexible and mind healthy,” Lalwani said. Due to Corona pandemic, a big event could not be organized, so the organization organized a cycle rally in a symbolically.
Cycle track provision demanded
Lalwani said that million of cycles have been sold during the lockdown. “People are now liking bicycles more. I have demanded that whatever roads are being built now, provision of cycle track was kept in it,” Lalwani said. He added that with requisite facilities the demand for cycles will rise further and hopefully cycle will become an essential way of commute again.
From 6 years old to riding after 20 years
As shared by Pankaj Fatechandani, cycle rally coordinator, there were participants from all age groups in the rally. “The youngest rider was about 6 years old, who enthusiastically joined in and shared his love for cycling,” he said.
Further, there were participants who had not cycled in over 20 years and finally got a chance to revive their interest in cycling. “It’s a means of overall fitness and much loved by everyone, just we need a small push and support,” Fatechandani said.
