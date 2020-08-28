FitIndia: Indore MP Shankar Lalwani pedals with residents, demands cycle tracks in the city

Indore: Cycling is the way to a fitter and greener India. The message floated across the city as MP Shankar Lalwani and a group of 100 cyclists rode from Rajwada to Regal square on Friday.

The campaign to promote cycling was organised under the banner of Namo Namo Shankaraya headed by Lalwani. Along with cycling, the riders promoted yoga and pranayama for mental and physical fitness.

Lalwani said, “ Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on Fit India, we are taking basic steps to include yoga, pranayama and essentially cycling that will build a healthier city, state, country and even help the environment by controlling pollution.”

He added that cycling is the best exercise to keep fit, which is why they cycled to led by example.