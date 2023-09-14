Fisheries Dept Event Today To Showcase PMMSY Schievements    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme is being organised in the city on Thursday on the completion of three successful years of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The programme is being organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of India at Brilliant Convention Centre. It is being organised in coordination with National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.

The event will bring together fishermen, fish farmers, entrepreneurs, other stakeholders, government officials and enthusiastic participants from the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The objective of the programme is to showcase the achievements of PMMSY and various other schemes implemented by the Department of Fisheries, Government of India.

In this programme, information will be given about the contribution and achievements of the Central Government in the last nine years for the development of the fisheries sector in India.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Purushottam Rupala, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting, Dr L.

Murugan, Madhya Pradesh Fisheries and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat will be especially present in the programme. Dr Abhilaksh Likhi (IAS), Secretary to the Central Government, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sagar Mehra and Neetu Prasad, Joint Secretary to the Central Government. Similarly, NFDB Chief Executive Dr. L. Narasimha Murthy and Deputy Director General (Fisheries) ICAR Dr. J.K. Jena etc will also address the programme.

Representatives of Fisheries Departments of States/UTs, officials of the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, National Fisheries Development Board, ICAR Institute and other concerned departments and ministries, PMMSY beneficiaries, fishermen, fish farmers, entrepreneurs and key players involved in fisheries sector will participate in the programme.

An exhibition based on the work done and innovations and major activities in the field of fisheries and fisheries development will also be organised on this occasion. The exhibition will showcase innovations, initiatives and progress in the fisheries sector showcased by startups, colleges, universities, fish FPOs and fish cooperatives.