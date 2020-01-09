First women group from Indore complete 35-km winter trek in Dalhousie

Indore: A women only group in Indore have set a new benchmark for others by becoming the first in city and likely the state to complete 35 kilometre winter trek. Further, taking the lessons of Indore to their trek, the group of women picked up trash and advocated ban on polythene at Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh.

The group of four women included businesswomen Kusum Singh (48), Megha Phanse (53), Swati Kardile (47) and homemaker Neeta Rathore (51). “Our first challenge was preparing our families for allowing us to escape for this trek for 10 days,” the group said.