First in MP: Business lounge opens at Indore airport

Indore: Business lounge, a new facility, also known as executive lounge, was inaugurated at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday. Equipped with Wi-Fi, eatery and a bar, it is the only airport in state to have such a lounge, according to airport director Aryama Sanyal.

Located in security hold area close to aero bridge, it was inaugurated by Airport Advisory Committee chairman and MP Shankar Lalwani. Those present on the occasion included airport director Aryama Sanyal, deputy commandant of CISF Bikar Singh, CII state council chairman Sourabh Sangla, Sonic Biochem MD Girish Matlani, Mittal Appliances director Ankit Mittal, Ariba Foods Pvt Ltd director Gaurav Baheti, industrialist Dilip Dev and MP Tennis Association secretary Anil Dhupar.

“It is also a proud moment for us that our airport is the only airport of state, which has this kind of facility, which is available only at prominent overseas airports and Indian metro cities,” Lalwani said.

The lounge is meant for VIP and VVIP passengers only. The business lounge caters to needs of high-end travellers who use premium debit and credit cards of banks.

Premium facility: The lounge has capacity to accommodate 60 people. It has special food facility, LED TV, private toilets. Primus Lounges is offering this facility, which is for two hours.