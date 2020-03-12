First in Madhya Pradesh: Indore airport to turn silent, 28 LED display boards being set up for Rs 1.2cr

Indore: In tune with airports of metros, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport is on way to become a silent one. Airport Authority of India (AAI) will soon put up 28 LED display boards at different spots of the airport so that passengers can information about the status of their flight. This will replace announcement of flights.

The AAI will invest Rs 1.2crore for these LED display boards. The IDDS Ltd in installing 28 boards out of which 23 will be 55 inches and five of 42 inches.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said the display quality of LED boards is quite clear. Bigger the size better it gets.

Sanyal said that such kind of signage’s are used in all major airports. She said that the trial and training of staff is in progress. All 28 boards will be operational after 10 days. Five-day training would commence on Thursday. However, the training to airline staff has been completed. These LED boards are power savers too. Sanyal said that boards are more environmental friendly and its visibility would be good even on bright sunny days.

Silent airport: ‘Silent Airport’ movement aims at reducing noise pollution such as airport announcements. The idea of turning the airports into silent one was floated in December 1, 2018 to offer calmer and peaceful atmosphere to passengers. Prominent airports of the world and the country have started adopting the policy.

Improved flight information display systems, interactive kiosks and development of Apps are changing the way airport’s communication with passengers. In our country, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad airports have become the silent one.