FIRING INCIDENT: Congress goes all out to reap political mileage in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of sixth anniversary of Mandsaur firing incident, Congress ahead of the state assembly elections is leaving no stone unturned to reap maximum political mileage out of it. Under this, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will address a public and farmers’ meeting in Pipliyamandi on Tuesday. Many prominent leaders from the area are expected to gather to remember the six farmers who were killed in a firing incident on June 6, 2017 at Pipliyamandi.

For the last one month, district Congress is taking stock of the preparations by meeting workers from booth and block level to gather a large number of people in Kamal Nath’s meeting. For the preparation of the programme, a vehicle rally of city block Congress was taken out in Mandsaur on Monday between 5 pm to 8 pm and it was led by district organisation in-charge Dr Archana Jaiswal who will also participate in the rally.

Block Congress president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar said that state Congress president Kamal Nath will address the public meeting at Mandsaur's Pipliyamandi. A day before the public meeting, Mandsaur city block Congress committee organised a vehicle rally in the town on Monday.

Preparations are being done up to Mandalam level by in-charges appointed for the rally. District organisation in-charge Dr Archana Jaiswal was specially involved in the rally.