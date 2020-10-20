Fight against corona: MP's Neemuch inching back to normalcy

Neemuch: With an increasing number of recoveries, Neemuch district is inching back to normalcy. On Tuesday, five corona-positive individuals in the district have been discharged on recovery.

As many as 2,078 corona-infected patients have returned homes after recovery. At present, there are 83 active patients under treatment in the district. Those without symptoms have been home isolated.

A total of 40,200 people have been sampled and district administration and health department are dealing with corona infection focusing on identification, isolation, testing, and treatment. Cold, cough, fever and corona suspected patients are being identified, isolated and treated in the primary stage as per the rules.

Covid Care Centers have been set up in the district for the treatment of Corona infected patients.