Fight Against Corona: ‘Mask Identification system’ installed at SGSITS, alarms if not wearing mask

The ‘Face Mask Detection Software Device’ has been jointly developed by professors and students of the technical college.

What is the Face Mask Detection Software Device?

Wearing a mask is an essential way to control the spread of coronavirus, as it cuts off the primary source of the infection. However, due to some discomfort or just aversion towards covering their face, many people remove their mask and move around in public places.

To help in ensuring that everyone wears a mask, this software has been developed. The software is able to detect a face mask.

How does it work?

This software is integrated with the camera. The camera detects a face and starts its work as soon as the command is given.

If there is no mask on the face of the people coming in front of the camera, this software will give a red signal on the computer screen. Also, an alarm rings to alert people around.

In this software, the picture of the person who does not apply the mask is also saved in the computer.

How long did it take to develop?

It took 6 months to develop this software. As a trial, this software has been installed in one wing of the college and it is working well. “The success of this software has raised hope that if everything goes well, better adherence to the Corona guidelines will be ensured in crowded places,” said Pooja Gupta and Upendra Singh, assistant professors.

Plans of the team

“The input face mask identification system is a video obtained and the final result an identification or detection of the mask of the detected video database. From these issues, mitosis detection is a significant feature in detecting the level of face progression. We conducted experimentation under varying numbers of training and testing percentages for many random trails.” -Dr Rakesh Saxena, Director, SGSITS

Specification of the software

Efficiency: 98 percent

Testing and developing time: 6 month

Software development: 15 days

Cost: Rs 20,000

Basic needs for the set-up: Computer and CCTV

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:47 PM IST