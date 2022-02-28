Fifth Bird Survey: Satpura Tiger Reserve boosts bird species by 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bird species and population continues to fall in tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh, but Satpura Tiger Reserve has attempts to bring up the population and worked halfway there in a year. Since the 1500s, birds have been declining—both in terms of numbers of species (by about 500 species) and numbers of individuals (by about 20%-25%).

“This decline is due to human activities, such as the cutting down of forests, contamination, invasive species and human-induced climate change,” a researcher and ornithologist, Ana Luz Porzecanski, said.

The study and estimate from the research said that, of all the known bird species, 129 are extinct and 9,787 are living today.

“By 2100, up to 14% of all bird species may become extinct. And 7%-25% (28%-56% on oceanic islands) may become ‘functionally extinct’,” said the research. When the number of individuals within a species becomes so low that the species can no longer play their important role in the ecosystem, it is termed ‘functionally extinct’.

Although compared with two years ago, the reserve has not been able to back up the identified species, it noted a jump of 12 bird species, i.e. about 4 per cent.

Last year, the tiger reserve had seen a steeper fall in the number of bird species. More than 20 bird species were missing in the survey. Hence, a fall of 7.2 per cent was recorded in the number of bird species.

Bird species recorded in the reserve since the first bird survey

Year Bird Species identified

2017-18 250

2018-19 257

2019-20 277

2020-21 257

2021-22 269

Survey included naturalists for the first time

The Fifth Bird Survey started in the Satpura Tiger Reserve on Friday. Indore’s voluntary organisation, Wild Warriors, and Jabalpur’s Citizens for Nature, in collaboration with the Satpura management, headed the survey. This three-day survey was conducted from February 25-27.

In the survey, more than 400 applications were received from 14 states of India, out of which 80 participants have been included. This year, about 30 local forest guides and naturalists were also inducted into this survey by the Satpura management.

Shrikant Kalamkar, Swapnil Phanse, Sachin Matkar, Ritesh Khabia Abhishek Paliwal and many others from Wild Warriors of Indore participated in the survey and compiled the report.

Fifth Bird Survey: Rare Species found

• Green Warbler

• Variable Wheatear

• Orange-Breasted Green Pigeon

• Black-Billed Tern

• Stork-Billed Kingfisher

• Malabar Pied Hornbill.

• Changeable Hawk Eagle

• Blue-Capped Rock Thrush

• Red-Headed Bunting

• Painted Stork

